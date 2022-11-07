New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW

Global Radar Sensors Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radar Sensors estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.4% over the period 2020-2027. Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Radar Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Arbe Robotics

ARTsys360 Ltd.

Astyx Communication & Sensors

Brigade Electronics Group Plc

Cardiac Motion

Echodyne Corp.

FLEX System

HENSOLDT

InnoSenT GmbH

Lunewave





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Radar Sensor - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Radar Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Imaging by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Imaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Non-Imaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Long by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Long by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Short by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Short by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Short by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ground Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Ground Traffic Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Traffic Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Air Traffic Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Navigation & Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Space Navigation & Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Navigation &

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Remote Sensing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Sensing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic

Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Application -

Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic

Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Application -

Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,

Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &

Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -

Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and

Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air

Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by



