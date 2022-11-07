The Global Online Car Buying Market is expected to grow by $214.41 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360925/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the online car buying market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of e-commerce and technological advancements in online channels, the rise in disposable income in developing economies, and the increasing demand for personal vehicles.

The online car buying market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The online car-buying market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pre-Owned

• New Vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies easy online financing as one of the prime reasons driving the online car buying market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of a car subscription model of car leasing and increasing digital literacy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online car-buying market covers the following areas:

• Online car buying market sizing

• Online car buying market forecast

• Online car buying market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online car-buying market vendors that include American City Business Journals Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars and Bids LLC, Cars.com Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., CarSoup of Minnesota Inc., Carvago, Carvana Co., Cox Enterprises Inc., eBay Inc., Edmunds.com Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., MH Sub I LLC, Miami Lakes Automall, and TrueCar Inc. Also, the online car buying market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

