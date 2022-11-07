New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Relays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361171/?utm_source=GNW
Global Protective Relays Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protective Relays estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $534.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Protective Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$534.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$567.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$363.5 Million by the year 2027.
High Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
In the global High segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$427.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$572.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Basler Electric Company
Littelfuse, Inc.
NARI Technology Co., Ltd.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Protective Relay - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Protective Relays Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027
