Wagyu Beef Market to Reach USD 34.87 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.37% by 2022-2029

Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wagyu beef market size was USD 21.42 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 22.64 billion in 2022 to USD 34.87 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Wagyu Beef Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact

Disruption of the Supply Chain had a Significant Negative Impact on Sales and Production amid COVID-19

During the pandemic, Japan, one of the biggest producers of Wagyu meat, suffered greatly. Large quantities of goods were made by the manufacturers, particularly for the expected tourists during the Summer Olympics tournament. Large supplies of this meat were kept on hand by the makers as the Olympics had to be postponed due to COVID-19. They were unable to export their goods abroad, which had an effect on the global supply chain.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Blackmore Wagyu (Australia)

Agri Beef Co. (U.S.)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (Australia)

Starzen Co., Ltd (Japan)

Stockyard Pty Ltd (Australia)

Lone Mountain Wagyu, LLC (U.S.)

Jack's Creek (Australia)

Sugar Mountain (U.S.)

Stanbroke (Australia)

Beefcorp Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.37% 2029 Value Projection USD 34.87 Billion Base Year 2021 Wagyu Beef Market Size in 2021 USD 21.42 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 207 Segments Covered By Type, By End-use, By Geography Wagyu Beef Market Growth Drivers Consumers' Increasing Demand for Animal Protein will Drive Market Growth

Segments

Fullblood to Dominate the Market owing to its Rich Flavor and Superior Marbled Appearance

There are three types of Wagyu cattle breed available in the market, fullblood, purebred, and crossbred. Fullblood refers to cattle that are 100% bred with Wagyu cattle and have not been crossed with any other cattle breed.

Foodservice Channels Segment to Remain Dominant due to High Volume Sales of Products through this Segment

By end-use, the market is bifurcated into foodservice channels and retail channels. A significant proportion of this beef is sold through foodservice channels such as restaurants, steakhouses, and hotels.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method, which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Driving Factors

Consumers' Increasing Demand for Animal Protein will Drive Market Growth

Global urbanization is expanding quickly, and more people are finding work in the formal economy, which is a major contributor to the rise in the population's disposable income. Additionally, changes in consumer dietary habits also affected how much animal protein was consumed in a number of nations, including China and Indonesia. As a result, the demand for beef products in these areas is rising quickly.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Supported by Presence of Key Players

One of the world's largest Wagyu beef manufacturers is Asia Pacific. Japan and Australia are a couple of the region's biggest Wagyu beef producers. A few significant beef-consuming nations are also present in the region in addition to the producer market.

The Wagyu beef market share in North America is primarily driven by growing consumer knowledge of the product and an increase in American customers' willingness to pay a premium for well-marbled, high-quality meat.

The industry's effects on the environment, the economy, and society have an effect on the overall consumption of Wagyu beef in Europe. The buying habits of European consumers of beef are significantly influenced by these interrelated factors.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster the Wagyu Beef Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Major Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Wagyu Beef Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Wagyu Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fullblood Wagyu Purebred Wagyu Crossbred Wagyu By End Use (Value) Foodservice Channels Retail Channels By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development



June 2022: Blackmore Wagyu tomahawk steak is a limited Wagyu entrée that was added to the menu of the American restaurant Matilda 159 Domain. Such a brief promotion encouraged customers to spread the word about the products and piqued their interest in trying them.

