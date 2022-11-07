Insights on the Virtual Cards Global Market to 2031 - by Product Type, Industry Vertical, End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Cards Market By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the virtual cards market size was valued at $281.22 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,893.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A virtual card is an electronic card which can be created using the bank's net banking facility, by providing one's credit or debit card details. No charges have to be paid for the same. As the name suggests, they need not be physically issued by card providers. Each virtual card comes with its own card number, CVV number and validity details. It can be used for online transactions just like regular credit/debit cards. Users can just use their smartphone to make a transaction using their virtual cards.



Virtual cards offers added security benefits to their customers as compared to physical cards, since everything is done online so it only involves a few taps for the user to add money, do transactions, paying suppliers/buyers, all within a few seconds.

In addition, the virtual cards contains a 16 digit number which is specifically designed for single-use only in between the payer and the payee. Moreover, virtual cards cost lesser than physical cards and they also allow customers to set their own spending limits. Therefore, these are some of the factors propelling the virtual cards market growth.

However, a large section of customers are not satisfied with virtual cards and still want a physical card for making transaction. Moreover, there are major concerns over frauds if the smartphone is stolen. Therefore, these are some of the major factors limiting the growth of virtual cards market. On the contrary, rapid innovation in the payments technology and growing concerns over no touch payments is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the virtual cards market in the coming years.



The virtual cards market is segmented on the basis of product type, industry verticals, end user, and region. By product type, it is segmented into B2B Virtual Card, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, and B2C POS Virtual Cards. The B2B virtual card segment is further sub segmented into Debit Card and Credit Card.

By industry verticals, it is bifurcated into Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Advertising, Education, and Others. Based on end user, it is segregated into Businesses and Individuals. By region, it is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the virtual cards market such as American Express, BTRS Holdings Inc. dba Billtrust, Bento Technologies Inc., Citigroup Inc., Capital One, DBS Bank Ltd., ePayService, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Marqeta, Inc., Revolut Ltd, Stripe, Inc., State Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, Wise Payments Limited, WEX Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the virtual cards industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the virtual cards market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing virtual cards market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the virtual cards market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global virtual cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: VIRTUAL CARDS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 B2B Virtual Card

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 B2C POS Virtual Cards

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: VIRTUAL CARDS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Media and Entertainment

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Hospitality

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Consumer Goods

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Energy and Utilities

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Advertising

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Education

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: VIRTUAL CARDS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Businesses

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Individuals

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: VIRTUAL CARDS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



