Global Bus HVAC Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Coachair, Denso, Grayson Thermal Systems and Honeywell International Among Others

The "Bus HVAC Market By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel, By Input: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the bus HVAC market was valued at $968.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.



HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is the technology that is used for automotive cabin comfort for maintaining a pleasant temperature along with an ambient indoor condition in the vehicle. It is used to facilitate and manage the favorable and pleasant conditions inside the cabin by controlling the degree of the temperature.

The basic operation of the HVAC system is convection and conduction. Heat is transferred from the region of low temperature to the region of high temperature in the vehicle due to pressure difference. Evaporator, condenser, compressor, and others are the major components of the bus HVAC system.



Consumers are increasingly spending on more comfort and luxury features in vehicles, propelling OEMs to integrate high-quality climate control systems. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to offer product differentiation in their products such as compact and lightweight HVAC systems.

For instance, Denso developed a novel COA HVAC based on a new blower structure that offers a reduction in heat required by the system by 30%, reducing size and power consumption by 20%. This enables the company to offer HVAC systems to its clients, providing both environmental performance and energy efficiency. In addition, the rise in concerns in consumers regarding indoor air quality are further creating several growth prospects for the market.



The global Bus HVAC market is segmented into type, vehicle type, sales channel, input, vehicle type by propulsion, and region. By type, it is further divided into automatic, and manual.



By vehicle type, the Bus HVAC market is segmented into intercity buses that are subdivided into 9m, 10m, and 12m, coach buses that are further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, school buses that are further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, and transit buses that are further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m. By sales channel, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, and aftermarket.

By input, it is segmented into engine powered HVAC and electric powered HVAC. By vehicle type by propulsion, the Bus HVAC market is segmented into intercity buses that are further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell; coach buses that are further segmented into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell; school buses that are further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, and transit buses that are further segmented into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



