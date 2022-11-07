Global Human Resource Management Systems Market to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Resource Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050469/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.9% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Human Resource Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

BambooHR LLC

BizMerlin

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Cezanne HR Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intellect

KRONOS INTERNATIONAL INC.

Mercer LLC

Optimum Employer Solutions





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050469/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Human Resource Management Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Human Resource Management Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Human Resource Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Resource Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource Management

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Human Resource

Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Resource Management Systems by Organization Type - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Human Resource Management

Systems by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050469/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________