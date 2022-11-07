Vigil Neuroscience to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of management will present at three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

Format: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. ET

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. GMT

To access a live webcast of these presentations, please visit “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com. An archived replay for each will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage, microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.

