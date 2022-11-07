Cellebrite Enables Angleton Police Department with Leading Digital Forensics Technology

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and ANGLETON, Texas, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the opening of the Angleton Police Department’s digital forensics lab.



Angleton, Texas has experienced rapid population growth, and with it, crime. Caseloads and the number of digital devices logged have also risen in parallel for the Angleton PD. Recognizing the need to modernize their forensics approach, Corporal Detective Cory Budnick built Angleton’s first digital forensics lab he affectionately calls the “Cellebrite Room”.

CD Budnick was able to show the City Council how investment in the right technology for his department could decrease time to evidence by weeks. The Angleton City Council approved his department’s simultaneous investment in Cellebrite’s UFED and Cellebrite Premium as a Service.

When asked what he recommends other departments do to transform their forensics approach, CD Budnick had this to say, “We’re coming into a time where you pretty much have to have video or that smoking gun to get a conviction in a crime. It’s become ‘You’ve got to have this evidence.’ And with us having cell phones constantly on us, having a tool that is able to extract their information and prove certain elements of a crime or exonerate an innocent person … I mean, that’s huge. What I would recommend to another department, is definitely biting the bullet now and getting in, and getting your officers trained on these systems and understanding these systems and pushing forward with it.”

Premium as a Service has proven to be invaluable for the widest range of iOS and Android devices, but CD Budnick and his team also discovered that not every bad actor uses the most up-to-date technology. This is where UFED has been a huge asset. “I think I’ve even done a couple of flip phones on it,” CD Budnick explains.

In a case that has been resolved, a victim was having a relationship with an older relative. Since the victim was under 18, the suspect’s father had consented to allowing police to check victim’s phone. Because the suspect was a juvenile, the phone was acquired, and a download of the phone was conducted at the Angleton Cellebrite lab.

“So, the cell phone, in that instance, kind of broke the case wide open, because the victim wasn’t wanting to admit to it…. We were able to recover text messages, images… There was so much that we recovered off her phone that we went ahead and got charges on the suspect, and we actually got a conviction off of it. I mean, the evidence obtained through the cell phone dump was pretty damning.”

About Angleton Police Department

It is the mission of the Angleton Police Department, in cooperation with our community, to protect lives and property and enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens. We strive to uphold the law fairly; to prevent crime; to pursue and bring to justice to those who break the law and to keep peace.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

