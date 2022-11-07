Kintavar Begins Infill Drilling at Sherlock Zone, Mitchi Project

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is pleased to announce the start of the infill drilling program at the Sherlock Zone, Mitchi project. The drilling will serve to complete a maiden resource estimate on the project which will be performed by InnovExplo.

The drilling program of approximately 1,500 meters is expected to be completed by the end of November with assays to be received in Q1 2023. A timeline on filing the maiden 43-101 resource estimate will be provided once all assays are received. The program is targeting to collect additional geological information around the main mineralized zones within the top 100 meters and to extend some of the main horizons to the West and to the North where limited drilling data is available.

“The Sherlock zone gives us a great opportunity to show the potential of the Mitchi-Wabash district. The sedimentary basins we are exploring are very large with many of the mineralized zones starting from surface. The infrastructure in the region is second to none and the exploration potential continues to grow. We are excited to begin the resource drilling phase at Sherlock, the first zone our exploration team discovered when we started working in the region.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

The Sherlock zone hosts a sediment hosted stratiform copper mineralization. The copper-silver bearing horizons are predominantly mineralized with bornite, chalcocite and to a lesser extent chalcopyrite. Although the mineralization on surface can be traced for over 8 kilometers, the main zones of interest are structurally controlled where thickening of the horizons is present in the form of stacking and folding. The Sherlock zone, covering an area estimated at over 500m E-W and up to 300m N-S, is composed of multiple sub-horizontal mineralized horizons with thickness ranging from a few meters to over 50m.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1: Geological overview of the Sherlock zone with main intercepts from previous drilling programs:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/018418b7-19f1-4375-991e-5b4efc32093e

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi – Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi – Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39 000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer à Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

