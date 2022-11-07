Nabriva Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights on November 10, 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results along with recent company highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Nabriva’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 833-634-2311 for domestic participants and 412-902-4177 for international participants and ask to join the “Nabriva Therapeutics’ Conference Call”. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Investors” tab on the Nabriva Therapeutics website at www.nabriva.com. A replay will be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about the timing and effectiveness of the reverse stock split and Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to satisfy Nasdaq’s continued listing standards and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to successfully execute its commercialization plans for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO and whether market demand for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO is consistent with its expectations, Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to build and maintain a sales force for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO, the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or studies in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of CONTEPO for the treatment of cUTI, the extent of business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the availability of adequate additional financing on acceptable terms or at all and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

