The Home Depot Honors Niagara as a Kitchen and Bath Partner of the Year

Flower Mound, Texas, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-efficiency, water-saving toilets , was recently honored as the Kitchen and Bath Partner of the Year by The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer.

As many Americans look to reduce water consumption through products that can help alleviate high utility bills and reduce impacts of drought in the U.S., Niagara continues to innovate and be nationally recognized for its high-performing, water-saving products. This is Niagara’s 14th award or accolade this year that recognizes the company’s ingenuity in water conservation technology and products.

“We are thrilled to have been named The Home Depot Partner of the Year in the Kitchen and Bath category,” said Carl Wehmeyer, executive vice president at Niagara. “We could not have won this award without the continual support of our merchant and the rest of The Home Depot team.”

Niagara has partnered with The Home Depot for over 15 years, continuing to innovate and provide on-time delivery of products. Niagara has also partnered with The Home Depot Foundation to fund home repairs through Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America and many more.

In just the last few months, Niagara was recently honored with The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA’s) WaterSense Partner of the Year award for helping people save water. Niagara also received a bronze award for best product of the year from the Global Good Awards which recognizes businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises around the world who are driving social and environmental change.

To learn more about Niagara's high-performing, water-saving products, please visit niagaracorp.com.

About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

