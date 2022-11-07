The Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is expected to grow by $7.46 bn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227648/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security, the growing adoption of cloud computing and BYOD trend, and the growing demand for IoT devices.



The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Computers

• Mobile devices

• Others



By Industrial Application

• Large organizations

• Small organizations



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing strategic partnerships and acquisitions by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward Industry 4.0 & smart factory environments and rising electronics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IT asset disposition (ITAD) market covers the following areas:

• IT asset disposition (ITAD) market sizing

• IT asset disposition (ITAD) market forecast

• IT asset disposition (ITAD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT asset disposition (ITAD) market vendors that include 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, Renewtech, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., TBS Industries Inc., TES Singapore Pte Ltd., Total IT Global, and Xeptor BV. Also, the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

