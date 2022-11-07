Coloplast A/S Announcement no. 9/2022 - Full-Year Financial Results 2021/22

English Danish

1 October 2021 - 30 September 2022



Coloplast delivered Q4 organic growth of 5% and 30% EBIT margin before special items

Coloplast delivered 5% organic growth in Q4. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 19%. Organic growth rates by business area were: Ostomy Care 5%, Continence Care 6%, Interventional Urology 12%, and Wound & Skin Care -5% (Wound Care -6%). Voice and Respiratory Care contributed 9%-points to reported growth, with high single-digit underlying growth.

Continued solid momentum in Chronic Care across regions, ex. China. Ostomy Care in China remained impacted by COVID-19 and detracted from growth. Continence Care growth continued to be impacted by backorders in Collecting Devices.

Growth in the wound care business was impacted by a high baseline in Emerging markets last year due to tender phasing and negative growth in China. Continued good underlying growth momentum in Europe and the Biatain® Silicone portfolio.

Continued strong growth across all business areas in Interventional Urology, led by Men’s Health in the US.

EBIT before special items was DKK 1,814 million, a 10% increase from last year. The EBIT margin before special items was 30% against 32% last year, reflecting a normalisation of commercial activities and increasing costs for energy, raw materials, and logistics, as well as around DKK 56 million in amortisation costs related to the Atos Medical acquisition.

FY 2021/22 organic growth of 6% and 31% EBIT margin before special items, in line with guidance

Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth for the full year. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 16% to DKK 22,579 million. Organic growth rates by business area were: Ostomy Care 7%, Continence Care 6%, Interventional Urology 9%, Wound & Skin Care 4% (Wound Care alone 4%). Voice and Respiratory Care contributed 6%-points to the reported growth.

EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 6,910 million, a 9% increase from last year. The EBIT margin before special items was 31% against 33% last year and includes DKK 152 million in amortisation costs related to the Atos Medical acquisition. EBIT margin after special items was 29%, impacted by DKK 471 million in special items 1) .

. ROIC after tax before special items was 27% against 45% last year, negatively impacted by the acquisition of Atos Medical. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 3% to DKK 23.82.

The Board of Directors recommends a year-end dividend of DKK 15.00 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to DKK 20.00 per share, compared to DKK 19.00 per share last year.

2022/23 financial guidance – organic revenue growth at 7-8% and EBIT margin of 28-30%

Organic revenue growth is expected at 7-8% in constant exchange rates. Reported growth in DKK is expected at 11-12% and includes contribution from the Atos Medical acquisition of around 3%-points (4 months impact) and around 1%-point positive impact from currencies.

Reported EBIT margin is expected at 28-30%, impacted by increasing input costs, especially raw materials and electricity cost in Hungary, partly offset by leverage, efficiency gains and prudent management of operational expenses.

Capital expenditures are expected to be around DKK 1.4 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 21%.

“We deliver a solid set of numbers in 2021/22 with 6% organic growth and an EBIT margin of 31% before special items, which is in line with our financial guidance. We continue to take market share across all our sales regions and business areas and have industry leading profitability levels despite the impact from COVID-19 in China and higher input costs. This means that we continue to help more and more people with intimate healthcare needs live better lives. I would like to highlight our strong performance in Chronic Care, driven by solid growth across all our regions excluding China. I am also very pleased with our performance in Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care where we continue to see a solid growth momentum. I’d like to thank our employees for all their hard work and commitment to our company and mission,” says President and CEO Kristian Villumsen.

1) DKK 300 million provision for costs related to the US lawsuits alleging injury from the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products, and DKK 171 million related to the Atos Medical acquisition.



This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound & Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,500 employees.





