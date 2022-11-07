Sparkling Juices Market Worth USD 132.8 million by 2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Juices market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, and past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Sparkling Juices market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments benefits in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Sparkling Juices market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume and value, as well as price data, key players, regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sparkling Juices market size is estimated to be worth USD 75 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 132.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Sparkling Juice Drinks

100% Sparkling Juice

Segmentation by Applications: -

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

In terms of product, Sparkling Juice Drinks is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Advance Material Development, followed by Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics, etc.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

USA is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent.



Major players in the global market include: -

Knudsen & Sons

Martinelli & Company

Mayador

Welch’s

Kristian Regale

Envasados Eva S.A.

Global Sparkling Juices key players include Knudsen & Sons, S. Martinelli & Company, Welch’s, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 20%.



TOC of Sparkling Juices Market Research Report: -

1 Sparkling Juices Market Overview

2 Global Sparkling Juices Market Competition by Company

3 Sparkling Juices Status and Outlook by Region

4 Global Sparkling Juices by Application

5 North America Sparkling Juices by Country

6 Europe Sparkling Juices by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Juices by Region

8 Latin America Sparkling Juices by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Juices by Country

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sparkling Juices Business

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

