Keiretsu Forum South-East Announces Impressive Line-Up For First-Ever Investor Capital Expo In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just over a week, premier companies primarily in technology and life sciences seeking funding will be showcased at the Keiretsu Forum’s 10th Annual Investor Capital Expo on November 16th and 17th on the Atlanta Campus of Mercer University. All accredited investors, venture capitalists, and family offices are invited to attend in-person or virtually.

There are several trends affecting the industry that will be a focus at the show, underscored by our keynote speaker, Pat Gouhin, CEO of the Angel Capital Association.

Keiretsu Forum is the most active angel group across the U.S, as reported by the Angel Resource Institute’s most recent 2021 HALO Report. Additionally, last year marked the most capital ever invested in Seed and Series A deals, representing a 29% year-over-year increase. To date it has invested $900 million in 2,000+ companies.

Presenting companies include (in alphabetical order)

CamDo combines construction and physical time-lapse camera systems with advanced cloud architecture to capture and track important milestones and monitor overall project progress remotely.

CorIT Medical LLC is a revenue-ready commercial medical device company with a specific focus on a single-use surgical device for the reduction of inferior turbinates in patients with obstructed breathing.

Hotel Communication Network has built on years of research and development to provide an innovative, high-value guest amenity that keeps each guest connected to their hotel, city, and each other.

Humanetics is engaged in developing and commercializing products to enhance human health and well-being with a primary focus on improving the treatment outcomes for patients receiving radiation treatment of solid tumors. Humanetics has three open INDs focused on medical countermeasures, solid tumor radiotherapy, and in COVID-19.

Inmedix specializes in understanding how stress impacts disease. Their current project is to bring cloud-based heart rate variability (HRV) from professional sports through appropriate, regulated pathways (FDA), for validated applications to improve healthcare.

iQure a US-based, global biotech company created by entrepreneurs and former Pharma managers focused on the development of new therapeutics for neuropathic pain, an indication with a high unmet medical need.

Maxwell Biosciences is a preclinical-stage drug platform company actively developing an entirely new CLAROMER® biotechnology platform. This novel biotechnology mimics the power and flexibility of natural antimicrobial peptides to inactivate viruses, bacteria, fungi, and biofilms safely and permanently.

MetasTx LLC is creating novel drugs that treat and prevent cancer metastases based on breakthrough work on nanoparticle liposomal encapsulation of a small molecule that inhibits p21-activated kinases (PAK1), known to be pivotal in cancer formation and metastasis.

Orion Biotechnology is unlocking the therapeutic potential of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) with a novel drug modality, proven discovery platform, and best-in-class molecules, advancing a pipeline of first-in-class/best-in-class antagonist and agonist therapies against high-value GPCR targets in oncology, immunology and other serious diseases.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group is dedicated to solutions for the root cause of battery safety events. As a consortium for the battery industry, their technology and global network of experts enable all products to be powered by inherently safe cells.

Televero Health offers turnkey behavioral health and addiction care services for adult, adolescent and pediatric populations at remote urban, rural, and community-based clinics via telemedicine.

*Accredited investors who register are automatically given access to all sessions; can attend deep-dive breakout sessions with each presenting company and/or schedule one-on-one meetings throughout and after the event.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date, it has invested over $900 million in 2000+ companies.

Media Contact: Cindi Sutera, cindis@amscommunications.net and 610-613-2773



