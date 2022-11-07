The Global Earphone and Headphone Market is expected to grow by $20720.41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195342/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the earphone and headphone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements for product enrichment, increased use of earphones and headphones in gaming and AR-VR applications, and increasing adoption of sports and fitness earphones and headphones.



The earphone and headphone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• In-ear

• On-ear

• Over-ear



By Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

• TWS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the IPX-certified devices as one of the prime reasons driving the earphone and headphone market growth during the next few years. Also, product miniaturization and privacy concerns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the earphone and headphone market covers the following areas:

• Earphone and headphone market sizing

• Earphone and headphone market forecast

• Earphone and headphone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading earphone and headphone market vendors that include Alclair Audio Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB. Also, the earphone and headphone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

