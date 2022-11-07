The Global Personal Development Market is expected to grow by $755.16 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192499/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the personal development market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in cost-effective content development, increased focus on fitness initiatives by governments and companies, and the growing popularity of educational apps and online platforms for self-growth.



The personal development market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Type

• Self-awareness and skillset enhancement

• Mental health

• Physical health



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the personal development market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of cloud computing for the academic sector and the growing focus on flexible learning platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal development market covers the following areas:

• Personal development market sizing

• Personal development market forecast

• Personal development market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal development market vendors that include Coursera Inc., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, OpenSesame Inc., Pluralsight Inc., SkillPath, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd., Toastmasters International, Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and WW International Inc. Also, the personal development market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



