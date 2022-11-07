Global Cannabis Market Report 2022 to 2027: New Product Development Related to Cannabis-infused Foods and Beverages Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Market (2022-2027) by Form, Product Type, Compound, Source, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cannabis Market is estimated to be USD 25.74 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 87.17 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.63%



Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acreage Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Cannabis Science, Inc., CannTrust Holdings, Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cannabis Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Cannabis Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabis Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Social Acceptance of Cannabis Products Globally

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Treatment of the Patients Diagnosed with Neurological Disorders and other Chronic Diseases

4.1.3 Legal Supply of Quality-controlled Cannabis Available for Sale

4.1.4 Increasing Demand of Cannabis-infus

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lacking Guidance and Inaccurate Dosing can Result in Dangerous Consequences

4.2.2 Product Developers Need to Be Constantly on Their Toes

4.2.3 Governance of Cannabis Possession, Usage, Distribution or Sales by International Laws

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 New Product Development Related to Cannabis-infused Foods and Beverages

4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Beverage Companies Eyeing the Cannabis Market for Long-Term Gain

4.3.3 Efficient Cannabis Retractation Procedures Under Development

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Heavy Taxes Imposed on Cannabis Industry

4.4.2 Intensive Energy Consumption and Maintaining Product Consistency for the Cultivation of Cannabis



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.5 PESTLE Analysis



6 Global Cannabis Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Concentrated Oil

6.3 Cream

6.4 Food Additive

6.5 Inhaled Liquids

6.6 Supplement Capsule

6.7 Tincture Spray



7 Global Cannabis Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Concentrates

7.3 Flower

7.4 leaves

7.5 Seeds



8 Global Cannabis Market, By Compound

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Balanced THC & CBD

8.3 Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

8.4 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant



9 Global Cannabis Market, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Organic

9.3 Organic



10 Global Cannabis Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Offline

10.3 Online



11 Global Cannabis Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

11.3 Food & Beverage

11.4 Medical & Pharmaceuticals

11.5 Pet Care

11.6 Recreational



12 Americas' Cannabis Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Cannabis Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Cannabis Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Cannabis Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Acreage Holdings

17.2 Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

17.3 Cannabis Science, Inc.

17.4 CannTrust Holdings, Inc.

17.5 Canopy Growth Corp.

17.6 Cronos Group

17.7 Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

17.8 CV Sciences, Inc.

17.9 Green Thumb Industries, Inc.

17.10 Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

17.11 HEXO Operations, Inc.

17.12 Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

17.13 Medical Marijuana, Inc.

17.14 MedMen

17.15 Organigram Holdings,Inc.

17.16 STENOCARE A/S

17.17 Tikun Olam, LLC

17.18 Tilray, Inc.

17.19 Trulieve Cannabis

17.20 Vivo Cannabis, Inc.



18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfjfge

Attachment