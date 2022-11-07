The Global Blood Market is expected to grow by $2195.69 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187855/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the blood market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of hospitals and blood banks, the increase in the number of cancer patients, and an increase in life science research.



The blood market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Whole blood collection and processing

• Blood screening products

• Blood typing products

• Source plasma collection



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising awareness about blood donation as one of the prime reasons driving the blood market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for cord blood banking and rising demand for blood products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood market vendors that include Agena Bioscience Inc., AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., DIAGAST SAS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Haemonetics Corp., Immucor Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Rapid Labs Ltd., Terumo Corp., Merck KGaA, and Abbott Laboratories. Also, the blood market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



