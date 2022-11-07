The Global Gypsum Board Market is expected to grow by $15865.52 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gypsum Board Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187149/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the gypsum board market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of infrastructural and construction activities, the rise in construction activities across APAC, and the popularity of dry construction techniques.



The gypsum board market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Institutional



By Product

• Wallboard

• Ceiling board

• Pre-decorated board

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in M&A and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the gypsum board market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for green construction and rising demand for mobile homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gypsum board market covers the following areas:

• Gypsum board market sizing

• Gypsum board market forecast

• Gypsum board market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gypsum board market vendors that include Cabot Gypsum Co., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eagle Materials Inc., Fletcher Building Ltd., Gypelite India Pvt. Ltd., INDIA GYPSUM PVT. LTD., Khorasan Gypsum, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., KYIV PROFIL LLC, National Gypsum Co., Osman Group, PABCO Building Products LLC, Shandong Baier Building Materials Co. Ltd., VANS Gypsum, Volma, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. Also, the gypsum board market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



