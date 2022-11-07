Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in two fireside chats this month at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET and the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. ET.



Both the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference and the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the presentation.

