Sensei Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Webinar, “Lessons from VISTA: New Strategies to Address an Important Immune Checkpoint”

Featuring Dr. Robert Schreiber, globally recognized expert on the immune system’s role in anti-cancer immunity



Pre-registration available for live event, to be held November 21, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. ET

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that the company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar, “Lessons from VISTA: New Strategies to Address an Important Immune Checkpoint,” on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., Andrew M. and Jane M. Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Immunology at the Washington University School of Medicine, and member, Sensei Bio Immuno-oncology Advisory Board, who will provide background on VISTA (V-domain Immunoglobulin Suppressor of T cell Activation), discuss the unmet medical needs present in the current immuno-oncology treatment landscape and present on the importance of VISTA in developing highly selective therapeutics.

Sensei management will also provide an overview of its lead program SNS-101, a conditionally active, pH-sensitive VISTA-blocking antibody, including a review of preclinical data. SNS-101 is being developed to selectively block the VISTA checkpoint within a low-pH tumor microenvironment.

Participants may register in advance for the event online. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Sensei website following the event.

The event will conclude with a Fireside Chat with Dr. Schreiber, moderated by Neil Canavan (Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors), followed by a live Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request to questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., is the Andrew M. and Jane M. Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Immunology; Professor, Molecular Microbiology; and Director of the Bursky Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs at the Washington University School of Medicine. He is also co-leader of the Tumor Immunology Program of Washington University’s Siteman Comprehensive Cancer Center, an Associate Director of the Scientific Advisory Board to the Cancer Research Institute and Co-editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cancer Immunology Research. Dr. Schreiber’s group defined the concept of cancer immunoediting and is currently focused on elucidating the biochemistry and molecular cell biology of naturally occurring and therapeutically induced immune responses to developing and established tumors. Dr. Schreiber obtained his Ph.D. in Immunology/Biochemistry at the State University of New York in Buffalo, New York and received his postdoctoral training at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

