Inozyme Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 9:10-9:40am GMT / 4:10-4:40am ET.

The Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29 from 12:30-12:55pm ET.

Replays can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for a limited time following the events.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, a potential first-in-class enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Stefan Riley, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(857) 330-8871

stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:

SmithSolve

Matt Pera

(973) 886-9150

matt.pera@smithsolve.com