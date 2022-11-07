Bionik Laboratories to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

Presentation to be Webcast at 9:00 AM (ET), Monday, November 14, 2022

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCPINK:BNKL) ("Bionik" or the "Company"), a robotics company providing neurological functional recovery solutions to stroke survivors and others with functional and mobility challenges, will present at the 2022 Investor Summit Q4 Micro-Cap Conference.

Bionik President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Russo Jr., will discuss the company’s new strategic direction and its 2022 highlights.

Mr. Russo’s live presentation will take place at 9:00 AM (ET), Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Sheraton Times Square, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd Street, New York, NY. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gvp9yxgZRXCG-wNzRUsfHQ .

“As Bionik continues its upward trajectory, I look forward to sharing details of the company’s new strategic plan to a new investor audience,” said Mr. Russo.

Attendance at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit is complimentary for qualified investors. To register, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com .

​​About Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Bionik Laboratories is a robotics company providing neurological functional recovery solutions to improve the quality of life of millions of people with functional or mobility impairments by combining artificial intelligence, innovative technology and data solutions to help individuals regain mobility, enhance autonomy, and regain self-esteem. For more information, please visit www.BIONIKlabs.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

