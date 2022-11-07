Reunion Neuroscience Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN, TSX: REUN) ("Reunion" or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, announced today that it plans to release its business update and financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended September 30, 2022, before market open on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that morning, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (within the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6779 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13734045. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Reunion Investor Relations website here .

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, November 21, 2022. To access the replay dial 1-844-512-2921 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13734045. The webcast will be archived and available in the Events and Presentations section of the Reunion Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.) is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE104, is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic compound being developed as a potential fast-acting and durable antidepressant for patients suffering from postpartum depression and other mental health conditions. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent for the claims related to RE104, granting it exclusive rights to the composition of matter, use and manufacturing of a family of hemi-ester compounds of hydroxytryptamines, including RE104. The patent will provide protection until 2041. Reunion is also developing the RE200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://www.investors.reunionneuro.com , and https://www.reunionneuro.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to the Company can be located in its continuous disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

