Apprentice.io Unveils New Product Updates Amid Relentless Company Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprentice, provider of one platform to turn molecules into medicine, today announced the release of new functionality to its Tempo Manufacturing Cloud and stellar Q3 growth despite a slowing economy.

The latest product release builds on Apprentice's history of incredible innovation that brought the first cloud-native manufacturing system to life sciences. This product velocity has fueled Apprentice's dramatic 1,157% growth rate, which was recognized in the top 10% of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing companies. In spite of economic uncertainty, Apprentice closed a remarkable Q3 that ended with 2.4x revenue growth year-to-date and 5x year-over-year revenue growth.

Innovating for the Future of Pharma

The latest release expands the Laboratory Execution System package, introduces new features to more easily build scalable procedures and batches, and adds robust integrations.

The updates include:

Laboratory Execution System (LES): new sampling actions in procedures to create robust test methods without code, automated data capture of sample replicates, and advanced mathematical calculations, like standard deviations, so that scientists can streamline the quality control process.

new sampling actions in procedures to create robust test methods without code, automated data capture of sample replicates, and advanced mathematical calculations, like standard deviations, so that scientists can streamline the quality control process. Augmented Work Instructions (AWI): a new in-suite authoring feature enables users to author procedures on a mobile tablet and new procedure step library and template archiving capabilities reduce the effort of creating and maintaining procedures.

a new in-suite authoring feature enables users to author procedures on a mobile tablet and new procedure step library and template archiving capabilities reduce the effort of creating and maintaining procedures. Manufacturing Executions System (MES): batch parameter groups, a parameter management tab, and dynamic variable ranges make batch recipes scalable to different modalities and batch sizes.

batch parameter groups, a parameter management tab, and dynamic variable ranges make batch recipes scalable to different modalities and batch sizes. Integrations: the addition of eight new no-code and middleware integrations makes it easier to connect Tempo to shop-floor systems and equipment. Integrations to ERPs, like SAP, and LIMS, like Labware, better connect Tempo to manufacturing tools and data.

With these enhancements, Tempo can better serve the earlier preclinical and clinical stages of manufacturing and the production of new cell and gene therapies.

New Executive Hires to Bolster Growth

Building on a 99% employee retention rate quarter-to-date, the company welcomes three new tech industry veterans who bring deep experience from hyper-growth companies to bolster Apprentice's upward trajectory.

Joining the Apprentice ranks are Tony Nigro as Chief Revenue Officer, TC Fleming as Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer Kettner as General Counsel.

Tony Nigro will own the strategy and execution to accelerate the company's overall revenue growth. Tony brings deep experience from sales leadership roles in high-growth SaaS at OpsWare, Apptio, GoodData, and, most recently, as CRO at SightCall, a provider of integrated enterprise-grade remote visual support.

will own the strategy and execution to accelerate the company's overall revenue growth. Tony brings deep experience from sales leadership roles in high-growth SaaS at OpsWare, Apptio, GoodData, and, most recently, as CRO at SightCall, a provider of integrated enterprise-grade remote visual support. TC Fleming, a SaaS business model veteran, brings over two decades of experience to Apprentice, having held multiple executive positions at revolutionary, fast-growing technology companies. He will help lead Apprentice to become the standard for pharma manufacturing.

a SaaS business model veteran, brings over two decades of experience to Apprentice, having held multiple executive positions at revolutionary, fast-growing technology companies. He will help lead Apprentice to become the standard for pharma manufacturing. Jennifer Kettner will oversee all legal and contract processes in addition to managing the company's overall risk profile. She previously served as managing counsel at SolarCity and Tesla for seven years, where she managed new product launches and market expansions. At the life science software company, Veeva, Jenn was at the forefront of bringing the SaaS revolution to life sciences.

Together, this trio will capitalize on the transformation already underway within the life sciences to fuel the next stage of company growth.

About Apprentice.io

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync. Learn how leading companies like Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.

Contact Information:

Kristen Kucks

Director of Communications, Marketing

kristen.kucks@apprentice.io



Marie Forshaw

VP, Marketing

marie.forshaw@apprentice.io



