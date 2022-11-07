Global In-Mold Coatings Market to Reach $273.8 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Mold Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899742/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sheet Molding Compounds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$120.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The In-Mold Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.7 Million by the year 2027.
Bulk Molding Compounds Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Bulk Molding Compounds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
Akzo Nobel NV
Berlac AG
Chromaflo Technologies Corp.
Emil Frei GmbH & Co. KG Doggingen
Fujichem Sonneborn Limited
Futura Coatings, Inc.
KECK Chimie
OMNOVA Solutions, Inc.
PANADUR GmbH
Plasti Dip International
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899742/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
In-Mold Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sanitary & Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sanitary & Furniture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sanitary & Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World In-Mold Coatings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sheet Molding Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compounds
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Thermoplastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk
Molding Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Bulk Molding Compounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Bulk Molding Compounds
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Substrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Substrates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Solvent-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Powder Solvent-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Solvent-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction & Building by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Construction & Building by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction & Building
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary &
Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Substrate -
Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding
Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based, Powder
Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899742/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global In-Mold Coatings Market to Reach $273.8 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In-Mold Coatings estimated at US$196. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$273. 8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Mold Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899742/?utm_source=GNW