Polycarbonate Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 6.40% by 2029, Key Drivers, Types, Segment, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the polycarbonate market will witness a CAGR of 6.40% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on polycarbonate market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing demand for polycarbonate in the automotive industry is expected to open up new market opportunities.

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:

PC, or polycarbonates, are made up of a group of thermoplastic polymers with carbonate groups in their basic chemical structure. It has a number of properties, including moisture resistance, good heat absorption, and chemical and electrical resistance. It also gives a substance oxidative and thermal stability. PC resins are formed during the polymerization process and then converted to pellets. Injection moulding and other extrusion techniques can be used to further process it. This material is commonly used in the manufacture of electronic devices, automotive products, and construction materials. Its manufacturing process is completely eco-friendly and recyclable.

Polycarbonate demand is expected to rise as the electronic industry expands. Other factors such as rising demand from the construction industry, rising awareness about the properties of polycarbonate such as lightweight, high durability, and others, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry, and the development of bio-based polymers will boost market demand for polycarbonate.

The electrical industry's innovative products, such as switching relays and connectors, sensor parts and lights, LCD and LED sections, smartphones, and computers, are also propelling the polycarbonates market. Polycarbonates are also used in the production of wire insulation and coverings because they are good thermal insulators. The increased production and commercialization of bio-based polycarbonates has resulted in market growth. The construction industry is in high demand for polycarbonate sheets. These are also used in the manufacture of hardware and optical equipment. Because of its light weight, it is in high demand in the automotive industry.

However, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials, as well as strict regulations associated with the production of polycarbonates, are some of the factors that are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Polycarbonate market are

LG Chem.,

RTP Company,

Entec Polymers,

Chi Mei Corporation,

Lone Star Chemical,

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.,

Trinseo.,

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation,

TEIJIN LIMITED,

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION.,

SABIC,

Covestro AG,

Evonik Industries,

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.,

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation,

SAMYANG CORPORATION,

Gallina India,

MG Polyplast Industries

Segmentation Covered: Polycarbonate Market

By Product Type

Sheets and Films,

Fibers,

Blends,

Tubes

By End- User Industry

Automotive and Transportation,

Electrical and Electronics,

Construction,

Medical,

Packaging,

Optical Media,

Sports and Leisure,

Home Appliances

By Processing Technology

Extrusion,

Molding

Polycarbonate Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the polycarbonate market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Asia Pacific consumer electronics market is also currently expanding at a rapid pace, fueled by the same flood of industrialization that has aided the region's automotive industry. Polycarbonates have emerged as the ideal materials for cell phones due to their high effect resistance and light weight, propelling the global polycarbonate market. Aside from that, Europe is expected to maintain its second-place position in the coming years, owing to rising interest in lightweight vehicles and the advancement of the automotive industry.

For More Insights Grab TOC @

Browse More Reports:

