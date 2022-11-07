Global Exosome-Mediated Drug Delivery Technology Market Research Report 2022: Exosomes Are Promising Delivery Carriers for Advanced Therapeutics

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Growth Opportunities for Exosome-Mediated Drug Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an overview of the emerging modalities delivered by exosomes in the preclinical or clinical stages, highlighting technological roadmaps, market trends, and the latest research findings.

The study discusses the various administration routes to inject these moieties into the human body and the notable R&D collaborations and license agreements between pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and academic partners for commercial product development after technology transfer.

Codiak BioSciences, Capricor Therapeutics, and Evox Therapeutics are among the key companies with many pipeline candidates, significant investments, and strategic R&D partnerships in the exosome-mediated drug delivery domain for disease indications such as cancer, COVID-19, rare diseases, and neurological disorders. This study rounds up the analysis with growth opportunities for the clinical translation of exosome nanocarriers.

Exosome-mediated drug delivery is a promising alternative to conventional drug delivery methods, making rapid strides in the biopharmaceutical industry because of the safety and efficacy advantages exosomes offer as nanocarriers over synthetic nanoparticles. The widely explored concepts of nanomedicine, nucleic acid therapeutics, and cell-free vaccines have bolstered the inclusion of exosomes in delivering newer drug modalities.

Non-immunogenicity, biocompatibility, and stability are key features that make exosomes appealing as carriers in the biopharmaceutical sector. As such, microRNAs, small interfering RNAs, CRISPR-Cas9 system, viral vectors, antisense oligonucleotides, messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, heteroduplexes, surface antigens, and proteinaceous antibodies have emerged as cargo modalities, either packaged endogenously or exogenously into natural or engineered exosomes.

Exosomes alleviate the issues of stability, low bioavailability, off-targeting, reduced genetic expression, membrane uptake, and cellular degradation facing other nanocarriers in delivering drug modalities. There is a growing body of research and clinical evidence to substantiate the immense value of exosomes in delivering mRNA vaccines, gene editing tools, gene therapy, and disease-related small proteins to treat life-threatening conditions.

Exosomes are also used to develop mRNA and other advanced therapeutics formulations that can be administered through more patient-compliant routes, such as oral and intranasal. These extracellular vesicles are surface-engineered to maximize payload efficiency and targeted delivery.

Increasing R&D on the delivery specificity, cellular uptake, and signaling effect of exosomes accelerates the development of novel exosome-mediated drug delivery technologies for improved patient outcomes. The United States has become the hub of the exosome-mediated drug delivery industry, with many private and academic institutions conducting research and technology adoption.

Europe also experiences a considerable amount of R&D activity as intensive collaborations accelerate the development of exosomes as nanocarriers. The production scalability of exosomes remains an issue, but biotechnology companies are addressing it by building novel manufacturing platforms and researching newer sources of extracellular vesicles. These drivers have opened new growth opportunities to access undruggable targets associated with rare and fatal diseases.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Exosome-Mediated Drug Delivery Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Research Methodology

Exosomes Are EVs with Targeted Delivery Potential

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Increasing R&D Collaborations and Emerging Therapeutic Pipelines Using Exosome-based Delivery

3 Technology Snapshot: Exosome-Mediated Drug Delivery

Exosomes Are the Most Promising Nanocarriers

Innate Stability, Low Immunogenicity, and Biocompatibility Drive the Use of Exosome as Nanocarriers

MEs and Engineered Exosomes Are Gaining Traction

Growing Adoption of Chemical Conjugation Methods to Encapsulate Biomolecules in Exosomes

Intranasal and Oral Administration Emerging as Patient-Compliant Routes

Surface Engineering of Exosomes Is Important for Targeted Delivery to Organs

4 Innovation Landscape: Emerging Modalities Leveraging Exosomes

Emerging Therapeutic Modalities Using Exosomes

Endogenously Loaded Exosomes for mRNA Vaccine Delivery Are Promising Alternatives to LNP Vehicles

Exosome-based mRNA Vaccines for Infectious Diseases

Promising Non-viral Delivery Carriers for Gene Therapy and Editing

R&D on Exosomes Delivering CRISPR-Cas9 for Gene Editing

Prevalence of Exosome-Mediated Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics Using Endogenous Loading

Exosome-Mediated Delivery of RNAi Molecules Finds Wide Adoption

Endogenous Loading of Exosomes with Small Proteins for Inflammation Pathways

R&D Partnerships Focused on Inflammation-Associated Small Protein Delivery

Exogenous Loading of Exosomes Improves Targeted Delivery

Codiak BioSciences Delivers Most Cargos Through Exogenous Loading

Intranasal and Oral Delivery Routes Are Poised for Growth

Nasally Administered Exosomes Are Promising for Vaccine Delivery and CNS Targeting

5 Market Analysis, Funding Landscape, Mergers and Acquisitions

Increasing R&D Collaborations and License Agreements Between Exosome Therapeutic/Delivery Companies and Top Pharmaceutical Participants

Recent R&D Collaborations Indicate a Growing Body of Work in CNS Targeting and Gene Therapy Delivery

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Delivery Has Attracted Significant VC and Federal Funding

Emerging Trends in Exosome Drug Delivery

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Mass Production of Artificial Exosomes Mimicking Natural Exosomes for Drug Delivery

Growth Opportunity 2: Autologous Exosomes in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

Growth Opportunity 3: Collaborations Among Exosome Manufacturing Services and Pharmaceutical Companies

7 Appendix

Number of Visitors to the ExoCarta Database Has Grown in the Past Decade

Surface Display of Fusion Proteins Tethers the Exogenous Cargo

Notable Patents

