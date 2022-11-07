New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Data Recorders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361429/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Aerospace Data Recorders Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace Data Recorders estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cockpit Voice Recorder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Data Recorder segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Aerospace Data Recorders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$529.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$338.2 Million by the year 2027.



Data Logger Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Data Logger segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$272 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$370 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

AstroNova

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

MadgeTech, Inc.

RUAG Holding AG

SLN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Universal Avionics System Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361429/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerospace Data Recorder - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Aerospace Data Recorders Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cockpit Voice Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Cockpit Voice Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Cockpit Voice Recorder

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flight Data Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Flight Data Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Flight Data Recorder by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Logger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Data Logger by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Logger by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quick Access Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Quick Access Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Quick Access Recorder

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access

Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access

Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation

and Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation

and Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data

Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and

Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data

Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and

Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation

and Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Aerospace Data

Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________