Global Aerospace Data Recorders Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace Data Recorders estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cockpit Voice Recorder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Data Recorder segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Aerospace Data Recorders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$529.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$338.2 Million by the year 2027.
Data Logger Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Data Logger segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$272 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$370 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
AstroNova
Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
L3 Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo DRS
MadgeTech, Inc.
RUAG Holding AG
SLN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Universal Avionics System Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aerospace Data Recorder - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Aerospace Data Recorders Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cockpit Voice Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Cockpit Voice Recorder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Cockpit Voice Recorder
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flight Data Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Flight Data Recorder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Flight Data Recorder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Logger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Data Logger by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Logger by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quick Access Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Quick Access Recorder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Quick Access Recorder
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Military Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice
Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access
Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice
Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access
Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data
Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation
and Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data
Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation
and Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data
Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
INDIA
Aerospace Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data
Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and
Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Aerospace Data Recorders
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder,
Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data
Recorder, Data Logger and Quick Access Recorder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Data
Recorders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Logger and
Quick Access Recorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Data Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation
and Military Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Aerospace Data
Recorders by End-Use - Commercial Aviation and Military
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
