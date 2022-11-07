Noranda Income Fund Confirms Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by management.



Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call:

When: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EST) Dial-in: 1-888-886-7786 (toll-free North America) or 1-416-764-8658 To access

webcast: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php or https://app.webinar.net/GBaA9Ye9PNp



The recording will be available until midnight on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, conference ID 267496 at 1-877-674-7070 (toll-free North America) or 1-416-764-8692.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com

For more information: Paul Einarson, Chief Executive Officer

Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited,

Noranda Income Fund’s Manager



Tel.: 514-745-9380



info@norandaincomefund.com



