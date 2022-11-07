Elixirgen Therapeutics to Present New Data Showing Successful Ex Vivo Telomere Elongation with EXG-34217 in a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform, today announced an oral presentation of new data showing successful ex vivo telomere elongation with lead asset, EXG-34217 (autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells that have been treated with EXG-001), at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Details about the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Successful ex vivo telomere elongation with EXG-001 in a patient with a dyskeratosis congenita

Session Name: Gene Therapies: Advances in Clinical Gene Therapy for Hematological Disorders

Session Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM CT

Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 220-222

Publication Number: 781

Presenter: Kasiani C. Myers, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform. The company has two products in Phase 1/2 clinical trials ( NCT04211714 and NCT04863131 ). For more information, visit ElixirgenTherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

