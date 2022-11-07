Alluxio Appoints Craig Nelson as SVP of Global Sales and Expands Executive Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of the open source data orchestration platform for data driven workloads such as large-scale analytics and AI/ML, today announced the appointment of Craig Nelson as Senior Vice President of Global Sales; along with the company’s first dedicated SVP, Business Development and Marketing role led by John Mracek, who formerly also headed sales. The strengthening of Alluxio’s go-to-market team is the direct result of rapid demand for its Data Orchestration Platform that enables enterprises to scale analytics workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



“We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our company growth through both direct customer engagements and strategic partnerships around the globe, and we’re excited to have Craig and John both on our leadership team bolstering go-to-market activity,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “Craig has extensive experience and an impressive track record building high performing sales organizations and John has done an excellent job leading both our combined sales and marketing. He will now focus on further developing invaluable relationships with key partners serving data intensive companies worldwide.”

Craig comes to Alluxio with more than 20 years in executive management positions in software and technology companies around the globe with expat posts in France, Taiwan and Japan. Previously, Craig was CRO for FirstWave, a leader in network monitoring and cybersecurity solutions HQ in Sydney, Australia. He was the CEO of Opmantek Software, an open source software company which was acquired by FirstWave in Jan 2022. Craig joined Opmantek Software from Ixia, which was acquired by Keysight Systems in 2017 for $1.6B. At Ixia, Craig ran a global sales organization with an annual revenue run rate of $135M+ as the VP of Worldwide Enterprise Sales.

“I join Alluxio at a time of great global achievement where businesses have come to recognize the need for better ways to access data in large-scale analytics and AI/ML applications, resulting in top tier customers from the Fortune 5 to 500; a passionate and committed open source community; and best in class venture backers,” said Craig Nelson, SVP of Global Sales, Alluxio. “I look forward to working with the team to build on all of their existing success.”

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to data analytics and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, and clouds, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and caching deliver greater performance and reliability to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at eight out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, Volcanic Ventures, and Hillhouse Capital. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

