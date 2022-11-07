Arbe to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), the global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

11th Annual Roth Technology Event

Format: In-person one-on-one and small group meetings

Location: The Yale Club, NYC

When: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Format: In-person fireside chat and one-on-one and small group meetings

Location: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1:50 pm PT

Live webcasts of all presentations can be accessed from Arbe’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.arberobotics.com. For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe’s events page here.

Investors who wish to participate in a virtual or a live (where applicable) meeting with Arbe’s management during the conferences may refer to their banking contact or to investors@arberobotics.com.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. The presentations described in this press release will contain forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arbe’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe’s prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its prospectus dated July 11, 2022 which was filed with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC and any documents which are filed by Arbe prior to this press release. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through Arbe’s website, or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Media Contact:

Shlomit Hacohen

Arbe Robotics

+972-54-5422432

shlomit.h@arberobotics.com