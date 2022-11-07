NGM Bio Announces Poster Presentation Featuring Initial Findings from Ph1a Trial of NGM707 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at Upcoming 2022 ESMO-IO Annual Meeting

Poster presentation to showcase initial data from the Phase 1a monotherapy dose escalation arm of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of NGM707, a dual ILT2/ILT4 antagonist antibody product candidate, in patients with advanced solid tumors

ILT2 and ILT4, both upregulated in certain tumor types, are believed to serve as myeloid checkpoints, helping tumors evade immune detection. Furthermore, ILT2 may suppress the activity of certain lymphoid cell populations on which the receptor is expressed

NGM707 is designed to reprogram suppressive ILT4- and ILT2-expressing myeloid cells and ILT2-expressing lymphoid cells in the tumor microenvironment into stimulatory cells that will promote anti-tumor immunity

NGM707 is part of NGM Bio’s wholly-owned portfolio of immuno-oncology programs, including NGM831, an ILT3 antagonist antibody product candidate, and NGM438, a LAIR1 antagonist antibody product candidate, focused on blocking myeloid checkpoints to reprogram suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s lead myeloid reprogramming and checkpoint inhibition program, NGM707, has been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I-O) Annual Congress, which will take place December 7 – 9, 2022 at the Palexpo Exhibition Centre in Geneva, Switzerland.

Poster Presentation at 2022 ESMO I-O Annual Congress

Abstract title: First-in-Human Study of NGM707, an ILT2/ILT4 Dual Antagonist Antibody in Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors: Preliminary monotherapy Dose Escalation Data Presenter: Aung Naing (Houston, TX, United States of America) Presentation #: 174P Location: Palexpo, Foyer ABC Date and Time: Thursday, December 8, 2022: 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. CET

The Phase 1a data being shared at the 2022 ESMO-IO Annual Meeting is part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the potential of NGM707 in patients with advanced solid tumors with elevated expression of ILT2 and ILT4 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). NGM Bio anticipates enrolling approximately 220 patients in the trial.

Abbreviations (in Alphabetical Order)

ILT2=Immunoglobulin-Like Transcript 2; ILT3=Immunoglobulin-Like Transcript 3; ILT4=Immunoglobulin-Like Transcript 4; LAIR1= LAIR1=Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor 1; LILR=Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor [ILT2 = LILRB1, ILT3=LILRB4, ILT4=LILRB2]; LIR=Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor.

