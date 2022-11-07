Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in North Carolina

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in North Carolina have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters , as local policy encourages lower energy costs, energy independence, and a lower environmental footprint.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in North Carolina have been increasing year over year and are forecasted to grow more than 130% over the next five years. Additionally, deployments of residential battery capacity in North Carolina are expected to grow over three-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“More and more homeowners in North Carolina are looking to start their solar journey as a way to save money and enjoy energy independence,” said John Sheldon, director of new business capabilities at Renu Energy Solutions, an Enphase Silver level installer. “With the IQ8-based Enphase Energy System, homeowners have the comfort of knowing they have one of the smartest and most reliable solar and storage systems on the market that can meet their individual energy wants, needs, and budget.”

“Homeowners can count on Enphase’s industry-leading home solar system to deliver safe, clean, and reliable energy,” said Robert Parker, COO at Cape Fear Solar Systems, an Enphase Silver level installer. “We are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for our customers and appreciate working with Enphase to help make this happen.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase has a great solution for homeowners looking to save money and become more energy independent,” said Samuel Van Wynen, CEO at Top Tier Solar Solutions, an Enphase Silver level installer. The IQ8-based Enphase Energy System helps enable our business to stand out by providing our homeowners across North Carolina with a high-quality product.”

“We’re proud to work with our installer network in North Carolina to help fulfill the demand for safe, reliable, and high-performing solar products,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The IQ8-based Enphase Energy System helps homeowners make the switch to clean energy and receive the long-term benefits of savings, security, and resilience.”

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit the Enphase website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

