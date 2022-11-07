ME2C® Environmental to Present Live at the Q4 Investor Summit

CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental, will present at the Q4 Investor Summit. The conference will take place in person in New York on November 14, 2022, and virtually on November 15, 2022, and includes a company presentation and Q&A at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Richard MacPherson, ME 2 C Environmental CEO, to Present: November 14th at 11:00 A.M. ET

To register for the live event, complete the following registration form: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j9ydZtXXQa-kSxW_YnXV7A

Registered attendees may request 1-to-1 meetings with ME 2 C Environmental. The complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meetings can be requested through the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com .

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge mercury emissions services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME 2 C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.