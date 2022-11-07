Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending January 31, February 28, and March 31, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- On October 20, 2022, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
|Month Ending
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|January 31, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|January 31, 2023
|$0.035
|February 28, 2023
|February 14, 2023
|February 28, 2023
|$0.035
|March 31, 2023
|March 17, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|$0.035
- Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of September 30, 2022 stood at $3.34, compared with a NAV per share on June 30, 2022 of $3.67.
- Net investment income (“NII”), calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, was approximately $5.6 million, or $0.11 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with approximately $4.3 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 amounted to approximately $11.4 million, compared with approximately $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
- $6.8 million from our debt investments; and
- $4.6 million from our CLO equity investments and other income.
- Our total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $5.8 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- As of September 30, 2022, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
- The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 10.4% at current cost, compared with 9.0% as of June 30, 2022;
- The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.0%, compared with 9.5% as of June 30, 2022; and
- The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.6%, compared with 20.7% as of June 30, 2022.
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $11.1 million, consisting of:
- NII of approximately $5.6 million;
- Net realized gains of approximately $56,000; and
- Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $16.8 million.
- During the third quarter of 2022, we made investments of approximately $3.9 million, and received approximately $12.8 million from sales and repayments of investments.
- Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of September 30, 2022, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.1 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of June 30, 2022.
- As of September 30, 2022, we had three debt investments (in one portfolio company) on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of approximately $466,000. Also, as of September 30, 2022, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $2.2 million.
We will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results today, Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-844-200-6205, access code number 016364. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 807558.
A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $491,139,187 and $495,212,632, respectively)
|$
|338,055,554
|$
|420,038,717
|Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively)
|2,190,923
|772,491
|Cash and cash equivalents
|14,367,882
|9,015,700
|Interest and distributions receivable
|2,561,703
|3,064,477
|Other assets
|854,623
|615,109
|Total assets
|$
|358,030,685
|$
|433,506,494
|LIABILITIES
|Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $487,501 and $730,361, respectively
|$
|63,882,724
|$
|63,639,864
|Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $835,535 and $1,009,924, respectively
|43,955,215
|43,780,826
|Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $2,250,940 and $2,539,305 respectively
|78,249,060
|77,960,695
|Due to custodian
|1,848,201
|—
|Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate
|1,408,729
|1,688,712
|Accrued interest payable
|1,216,109
|1,216,109
|Accrued expenses
|922,832
|625,163
|Total liabilities
|191,482,870
|188,911,369
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,800,274 and 49,690,059 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|498,002
|496,900
|Capital in excess of par value
|434,860,405
|434,462,322
|Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses)
|(268,810,592
|)
|(190,364,097
|)
|Total net assets
|166,547,815
|244,595,125
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|358,030,685
|$
|433,506,494
|Net asset value per common share
|$
|3.34
|$
|4.92
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – (unaudited)
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|From non-affiliated/non-control investments:
|Interest income – debt investments
|$
|6,805,339
|$
|4,527,514
|$
|17,730,026
|$
|12,351,940
|Income from securitization vehicles and investments
|4,402,463
|5,071,854
|12,906,127
|13,849,299
|Other income
|190,330
|198,263
|567,400
|798,088
|Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control
investments
|11,398,132
|9,797,631
|31,203,553
|26,999,327
|Total investment income
|11,398,132
|9,797,631
|31,203,553
|26,999,327
|EXPENSES
|Interest expense
|3,090,535
|3,090,535
|9,263,853
|7,405,358
|Base Fee
|1,408,729
|1,774,727
|4,580,413
|4,598,461
|Professional fees
|417,390
|349,626
|1,072,843
|1,604,845
|Compensation expense
|234,517
|185,855
|689,350
|551,452
|General and administrative
|691,115
|414,920
|1,447,346
|1,258,610
|Total expenses before incentive fees
|5,842,286
|5,815,663
|17,053,805
|15,418,726
|Net Investment Income Incentive Fees
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total expenses
|5,842,286
|5,815,663
|17,053,805
|15,418,726
|Net investment income
|5,555,846
|3,981,968
|14,149,748
|11,580,601
|Net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments:
|Non-Affiliate/non-control investments
|(17,373,881
|)
|5,558,192
|(77,909,718
|)
|39,141,482
|Affiliated investments
|615,332
|73,571
|1,418,432
|73,571
|Total net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments
|(16,758,549
|)
|5,631,763
|(76,491,286
|)
|39,215,053
|Net realized gains/(losses):
|Non-affiliated/non-control investments
|55,787
|1,651,408
|(437,978
|)
|(11,239,243
|)
|Total net realized gains/(losses)
|55,787
|1,651,408
|(437,978
|)
|(11,239,243
|)
|Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|(11,146,916
|)
|$
|11,265,139
|$
|(62,779,516
|)
|$
|39,556,411
|Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted):
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.23
|Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted):
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|0.80
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted):
|49,773,782
|49,634,535
|49,737,216
|49,610,734
|Distributions per share
|$
|0.105
|$
|0.105
|$
|0.315
|$
|0.315
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021
|Per Share Data
|Net asset value at beginning of period
|$
|3.67
|$
|4.91
|$
|4.92
|$
|4.55
|Net investment income(1)
|0.11
|0.08
|0.28
|0.23
|Net realized and unrealized (losses)/gains(2)
|(0.33
|)
|0.15
|(1.54
|)
|0.57
|Net (decrease)/increase in net asset value from operations
|(0.22
|)
|0.23
|(1.26
|)
|0.80
|Distributions per share from net investment income
|(0.15
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.26
|)
|Tax return of capital distributions(3)
|0.04
|(0.02
|)
|—
|(0.06
|)
|Total distributions
|(0.11
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.32
|)
|Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net asset value at end of period
|$
|3.34
|$
|5.03
|$
|3.34
|$
|5.03
|Per share market value at beginning of period
|$
|3.64
|$
|4.91
|$
|4.08
|$
|3.05
|Per share market value at end of period
|$
|3.01
|$
|4.05
|$
|3.01
|$
|4.05
|Total return based on Market Value(4)
|(14.79
|)%
|(15.52
|)%
|(19.90
|)%
|42.66
|%
|Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)
|(6.13
|)%
|4.58
|%
|(25.71
|)%
|17.47
|%
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|49,800,274
|49,655,275
|49,800,274
|49,655,275
|Ratios/Supplemental Data(8)
|Net assets at end of period (000’s)
|$
|166,548
|$
|249,645
|$
|166,548
|$
|249,645
|Average net assets (000’s)
|$
|174,670
|$
|246,554
|$
|206,324
|$
|241,062
|Ratio of expenses to average net assets(6)
|12.95
|%
|9.44
|%
|10.98
|%
|8.53
|%
|Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6)
|13.16
|%
|6.46
|%
|9.18
|%
|6.41
|%
|Portfolio turnover rate(7)
|3.53
|%
|1.39
|%
|16.42
|%
|8.20
|%
_____
|(1)
|Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
|(2)
|Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
|(3)
|Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for U.S. tax reporting purposes. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the tax return of capital includes an adjustment to reflect a reversal of the previously estimated tax return of capital for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
|(4)
|Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.
|(5)
|Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.
|(6)
|Ratios for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are annualized and include excise tax, which is a non-recurring expense that is not annualized. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, excise tax represented of 0.14% and 0.12% of average net assets, respectively. Ratios for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are annualized.
|(7)
|Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
|(8)
|The following table provides supplemental performance ratios, which are annualized and include excise tax, which is a non-recurring expense that is not annualized, measured for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021
|Ratio of expenses to average net assets:
|Operating expenses before incentive fees
|12.95
|%
|9.44
|%
|10.98
|%
|8.53
|%
|Net investment income incentive fees
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense
|5.87
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.99
|%
|4.43
|%
About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.
