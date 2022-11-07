The Global Well Abandonment Services Market is expected to grow by $1522.38 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Well Abandonment Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772565/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the well abandonment services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maturing oil and gas fields, regulatory requirements for well abandonment, and the rise of renewable energy.

The well abandonment services market analysis includes application, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The well abandonment services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Offshore and Onshore



By Type

• Permanent and Temporary



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the technological advances in well abandonment techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the well abandonment services market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in post-abandonment monitoring systems and the use of single lifts in decommissioning and conversion of decommissioned oil and gas platforms to offshore wind farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on well abandonment services market covers the following areas:

• Well abandonment services market sizing

• Well abandonment services market forecast

• Well abandonment services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading well abandonment services market vendors that include A and T Well and Pump, A Plus Well Service Inc., Acona, Acteon Group Ltd., AGR Holdco Ltd., BiSN Oil Tools Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Coretrax Ltd., Dan Wood Co., Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., M and W Drilling LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Petrofac Ltd., Proserv UK Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Weatherford International Plc, and Well Engineering Partners (WEP) BV. Also, the well abandonment services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

