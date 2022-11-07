New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Battery Chargers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361314/?utm_source=GNW

Global Solar Battery Chargers Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solar Battery Chargers estimated at US$765.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile Phone Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Camera Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Solar Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$434.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



MP3 Charging Segment to Record 15.6% CAGR



In the global MP3 Charging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$126.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$345.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.

Beacon Specialized Living Services

Goal Zero LLC

Shenzhen Portable Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

SunTactics

Suntrica

ZHCSolar Solution INC.





IV. COMPETITION

