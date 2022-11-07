New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Battery Chargers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361314/?utm_source=GNW
Global Solar Battery Chargers Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solar Battery Chargers estimated at US$765.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile Phone Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Camera Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Solar Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$434.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
MP3 Charging Segment to Record 15.6% CAGR
In the global MP3 Charging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$126.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$345.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.
Beacon Specialized Living Services
Goal Zero LLC
Shenzhen Portable Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
SunTactics
Suntrica
ZHCSolar Solution INC.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Solar Battery Charger - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
