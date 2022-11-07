Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial System Ground Control Station Hardware and Software Market Report 2022: Market Players are Pushing for the Standardization of GCS Components for Greater Flexibility

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Ground Control Station Hardware and Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an outlook on the global commercial UAS ground control station (GCS) market, with focus on aspects influencing end-user demand. It details growth opportunities for market participants looking to expand their business value in the constantly evolving commercial drone landscape.

This report presents information analyzed from data bases, academic papers, commercial drone magazines, and news sites specialized in developments in the commercial drone industry. The analysts conducted interviews with industry participants to get insights into ground control station components, including drivers and restraints currently shaping the market.

Demand for commercial ground control systems will increase as users need advanced systems for data-intensive commercial applications. Improvements in drone technology are helping propel market growth. In particular, open source solutions are enabling drone users to develop their own GCS solutions, which is boosting demand for third-party systems.



Despite the market's growth prospects, several constraints will surface. Currently, most commercial drone platforms rely on proprietary systems for operations, heavily limiting the demand for GCS components. However, while proprietary manufacturers still hold most of the market, this dynamic is bound to change during the next 5 years as customers switch to companies following open standard hardware and open source software.



Furthermore, market participants are pushing for the standardization of GCS components, which would enable them to have greater flexibility in building drone solutions for specific use cases.

Overview, Trends, & Challenges - Commercial UAS GCS Hardware and Software

Key Components of Commercial UAS GCS

Commercial UAS GCS Hardware by Type

Commercial UAS GCS Software by Type

Global Market Share of Commercial UAS Platforms Using Proprietary or Open Source Systems

Examples of Commercial UAS GCS Software by Type

Open Source Standards and Open Source Projects in the Commercial UAS Industry

Main Open Source-based Drone Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity 1: Universal GCSs for All Types of Unmanned Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Advanced GCS Systems to Enable Autonomous Operations

Growth Opportunity 3: UAS GCS Hardware and Software that Enable Highly Accurate Inspections

