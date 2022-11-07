New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Trucks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361262/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Autonomous Trucks Market to Reach $727.4 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autonomous Trucks estimated at US$197.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$727.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Autonomous Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Hermes Robotics

KAMAZ PTC

MARS Auto

NVIDIA Corporation

Plus.ai

QuickLoadz

Siemens AG

TomTom International BV

Uber Freight LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361262/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Autonomous Trucks Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 9-Year Perspective for Autonomous Trucks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 9: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Autonomous Trucks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Autonomous Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Trucks by Segment - Autonomous Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361262/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________