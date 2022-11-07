New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Trucks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361262/?utm_source=GNW
Global Autonomous Trucks Market to Reach $727.4 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autonomous Trucks estimated at US$197.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$727.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR
The Autonomous Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Hermes Robotics
KAMAZ PTC
MARS Auto
NVIDIA Corporation
Plus.ai
QuickLoadz
Siemens AG
TomTom International BV
Uber Freight LLC
Uber Technologies, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
Global Autonomous Trucks Market to Reach $727.4 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
