The Global Air Pollution Control Market is expected to grow by $40.55 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657981/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial development, increase in global power demand, and stringent emission regulations.



The air pollution control market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power

• Industries

• Others



By Product

• Scrubbers

• Catalyst converters

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the flourishing FGD gypsum market as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of high-efficiency filters and increased adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air pollution control market covers the following areas:

• Air pollution control market sizing

• Air pollution control market forecast

• Air pollution control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air pollution control market vendors that include Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. Also, the air pollution control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657981/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________