Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in own shares - October 31 to November 4, 2022

Paris, November 7, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 31 to November 4, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 22,912 463.8802 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 6,129 464.0907 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 2,657 464.2452 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 3,302 463.8526 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 10,995 479.6452 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,388 480.3999 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 467 479.8393 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 783 479.1981 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 11,036 477.4025 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,681 477.1070 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 370 479.7403 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 546 476.7189 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 16,825 469.0975 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 2,643 469.7056 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 941 469.8173 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,591 469.6740 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 11,371 495.6881 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 797 497.6486 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 435 498.4032 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 784 501.0117 AQEU TOTAL 97,653 473.6386

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/23830cc72b9b2af8/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-31-to-November-4-2022-Transactions- i n-own-shares.pdf

