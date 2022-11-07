Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in own shares - October 31 to November 4, 2022

| Source: KERING KERING

Paris, FRANCE

 

Paris, November 7, 2022,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 31 to November 4, 2022:

 

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 22,912 463.8802 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 6,129 464.0907 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 2,657 464.2452 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2022 FR0000121485 3,302 463.8526 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 10,995 479.6452 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,388 480.3999 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 467 479.8393 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2022 FR0000121485 783 479.1981 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 11,036 477.4025 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,681 477.1070 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 370 479.7403 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2022 FR0000121485 546 476.7189 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 16,825 469.0975 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 2,643 469.7056 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 941 469.8173 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,591 469.6740 AQEU
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 11,371 495.6881 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 797 497.6486 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 435 498.4032 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/11/2022 FR0000121485 784 501.0117 AQEU
      TOTAL 97,653 473.6386  

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/23830cc72b9b2af8/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-31-to-November-4-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Aurélie Jolion                         +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                aurelie.jolion@kering.com

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 31 to November 4, 2022