New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surveillance Radar Industry"
Global Surveillance Radar Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surveillance Radar estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Long Range, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium Range segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Surveillance Radar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Short Range Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Short Range segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Cobham PLC
DeTect, Inc.
Effigis Geo Solutions
HENSOLDT
Honeywell International, Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Global Surveillance Radar Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
