Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Report to 2029 - Featuring Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Grifols and Nipro Medical Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Report by Application, by Type, by Material, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vacuum blood collection tube market size is estimated to be USD 2611.56 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increasing incidence of disorders, more cases of HIV and diabetes, and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle are some of the key drivers for the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, a shortage of experienced workers, and the risk connected with blood transfusion are expected to restrain the market growth.

By Application

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into biochemical test and coagulation testing. In the global market, the biochemical test segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the preference of biochemical testing.



By Type



Based on type, the market is categorized into plasma separation tubes and serum blood collection tube. In 2021, the serum blood collection tube accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising serum sample collection used for various sorts of diagnosis.



By Material



Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic tubes and glass tubes. In 2021, the plastic tubes segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to rising demand for plastic tubes and the minimal risk of tube breakage and specimen spillage.



By End User



Based on end user, the market is segmented into pathology laboratories, clinics, hospitals, blood banks, and outpatient centres. In 2021, the hospitals and pathology laboratories segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to rising incidence of disorders that need blood tests for diagnosis.



Regional Markets In 2021



North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the vacuum blood collection tube market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising frequency of new diseases in these nations and significant players in emerging economies will increase their R&D spending.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the vacuum blood collection tube market are Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China), AB Medical (South Korea), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), APTCA SPA (Italy), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Terumo BCT (US), Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO., LTD. (China), Cardinal Health (US), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.? (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), Preq Systems (India), Haematonics (US), CML Biotech (India), Retractable Technologies (US), Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India) Grifols, S.A. (Spain), and Neomedic Limited (UK).



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including application, type, material, and end user from 2021 to 2029.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Vacuum Blood Collection Tube



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2.Market Restraint

4.3.Market Opportunities

4.4.Market Trends

4.5.Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets



7. Market Analysis by Application

7.1.Biochemical Test

7.1.1.Biochemical Test Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Coagulation Testing

7.2.1.Coagulation Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by Type

8.1.Plasma Separation Tubes

8.1.1.Plasma Separation Tubes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.Serum Blood Collection Tube

8.2.1.Serum Blood Collection Tube Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



9. Market Analysis by Material

9.1.Plastic Tubes

9.1.1.Plastic Tubes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.2.Glass Tubes

9.2.1.Glass Tubes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



10. Market Analysis by End user

10.1.Pathology Laboratories

10.1.1.Pathology Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.2.Clinics

10.2.1.Clinics Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.3.Hospitals

10.3.1.Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.4.Blood Banks

10.4.1.Blood Banks Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.5.Outpatient Centres

10.5.1.Outpatient Centres Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



11. Regional Market Analysis

11.1.Regional Market Trends

11.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis



12. North America Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market



11. Europe Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market



12. Asia Pacific Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market



13. Latin America Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market



14. MEA Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market

15. Competitor Analysis

15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

15.2.Competitive Mapping

15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4.Major Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles

16.1.Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

16.1.1.Company Snapshot

16.1.2.Company Overview

16.1.3.Financials

16.1.4.Type Benchmarking

16.1.5.Recent Developments

16.2.Haematonics (US)

16.2.1.Company Snapshot

16.2.2.Company Overview

16.2.3.Financials

16.2.4.Type Benchmarking

16.2.5.Recent Developments

16.3.Terumo BCT (US)

16.3.1.Company Snapshot

16.3.2.Company Overview

16.3.3.Financials

16.3.4.Type Benchmarking

16.3.5.Recent Developments

16.4.Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

16.4.1.Company Snapshot

16.4.2.Company Overview

16.4.3.Financials

16.4.4.Type Benchmarking

16.4.5.Recent Developments

16.5.Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

16.5.1.Company Snapshot

16.5.2.Company Overview

16.5.3.Financials

16.5.4.Type Benchmarking

16.5.5.Recent Developments

16.6.Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan)

16.6.1.Company Snapshot

16.6.2.Company Overview

16.6.3.Financials

16.6.4.Type Benchmarking

16.6.5.Recent Developments

16.7.Greiner Holding (Austria)

16.7.1.Company Snapshot

16.7.2.Company Overview

16.7.3.Financials

16.7.4.Type Benchmarking

16.7.5.Recent Developments

16.8.Quest Diagnostics (US)

16.8.1.Company Snapshot

16.8.2.Company Overview

16.8.3.Financials

16.8.4.Type Benchmarking

16.8.5.Recent Developments

16.9.SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany)

16.9.1.Company Snapshot

16.9.2.Company Overview

16.9.3.Financials

16.9.4.Type Benchmarking

16.9.5.Recent Developments

16.10.Macopharma (France)

16.10.1.Company Snapshot

16.10.2.Company Overview

16.10.3.Financials

16.10.4.Type Benchmarking

16.10.5.Recent Developments

16.11. Smiths Medical (US)

16.11.1.Company Snapshot

16.11.2.Company Overview

16.11.3.Financials

16.11.4.Type Benchmarking

16.11.5.Recent Developments

16.12.Cardinal Health (US)

16.12.1.Company Snapshot

16.12.2.Company Overview

16.12.3.Financials

16.12.4.Type Benchmarking

16.12.5.Recent Developments

16.13.Retractable Technologies (US)

16.13.1.Company Snapshot

16.13.2.Company Overview

16.13.3.Financials

16.13.4.Type Benchmarking

16.13.5.Recent Developments

16.14.Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China)

16.14.1.Company Snapshot

16.14.2.Company Overview

16.14.3.Financials

16.14.4.Type Benchmarking

16.14.5.Recent Developments

16.15. F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy)

16.15.1.Company Snapshot

16.15.2.Company Overview

16.15.3.Financials

16.15.4.Type Benchmarking

16.15.5.Recent Developments

16.16.Others Prominent Players



17. Conclusion & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzpuqv