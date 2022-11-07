The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to grow by $312.17 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622917/?utm_source=GNW

01% during the forecast period. Our report on the solar panel recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in costs of solar PV systems, growth in solar PV panel installation, and government regulations pertaining to solar waste recycling.



The solar panel recycling market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Crystalline

• Thin-film



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing investment in renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the solar panel recycling market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of the pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar business model and the development of zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solar panel recycling market covers the following areas:

• Solar panel recycling market sizing

• Solar panel recycling market forecast

• Solar panel recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar panel recycling market vendors that include EIKI Trading Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, ENVARIS GmbH, Etavolt Pte. Ltd., First Solar Inc., Poseidon Solar Services Pvt. Ltd., PV Industries Pty Ltd, Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd., Recycle Technologies, Inc., Reiling GmbH and Co. KG, Reliance Industries Ltd., REMA System AS, Rieger and Kraft Solar GmbH, Rinovasol Global Services BV, ROSI SAS, SILCONTEL Ltd., Sofina SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Veolia Environment SA. Also, the solar panel recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________