New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361242/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Energy & Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $974.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$974.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$753.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Infrastructure & Engineering Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Infrastructure & Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$354.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$491.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
Air & Space Evidence
Airbus Group SE
Alden Advisers Limited
ARGANS Ltd.
Artemiz Innovations Sdn Bhd
Chelys
Earth-i Ltd.
e-GEOS S.P.A
Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos, S.A.
HyperCubes
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361242/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Satellite based EO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure & Engineering by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Infrastructure &
Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure &
Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Defense & Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Intelligence
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based Earth
Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite-Based
Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power,
Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture,
Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite-Based
Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power,
Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based
Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy &
Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite-Based
Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Energy & Power,
Agriculture, Infrastructure & Engineering, Defense &
Intelligence and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite-Based
Earth Observation (EO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Energy & Power, Agriculture, Infrastructure &
Engineering, Defense & Intelligence and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361242/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361242/?utm_source=GNW