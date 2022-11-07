New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361242/?utm_source=GNW

Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Energy & Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $974.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$974.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$753.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Infrastructure & Engineering Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Infrastructure & Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$354.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$491.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

Air & Space Evidence

Airbus Group SE

Alden Advisers Limited

ARGANS Ltd.

Artemiz Innovations Sdn Bhd

Chelys

Earth-i Ltd.

e-GEOS S.P.A

Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos, S.A.

HyperCubes





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Satellite based EO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361242/?utm_source=GNW



