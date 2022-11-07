Global Prefilled Syringes Market Report 2022: Increasing Advancements in Prefilled Products for Biologic Drugs Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Therapeutics, Material, Design, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



When a syringe is placed into a medicine vial to pull out a dose; it offers another possible admixture-related risk of contamination. The prefilled syringes lessen the danger of drug contamination. By removing this risk, pre-sterilized syringes improve safety and do not require additional on-site vial cleanliness and depyrogenation steps. The market for prefilled syringes is expanding as a result of factors including the expansion of home healthcare services, rising use of injectable medications, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the advantages of prefilled syringes over traditional vials. In addition, prefilled syringe-related technology developments aid in the market's expansion.



Additionally, the development of biologics and biosimilars as well as the rise in demand for injectable medications in prefilled forms present profitable potential for market expansion. Prefilled Syringes guarantee the administration of a solution that is free of particles and can hold volumes which commonly vary from 0.25 to 5.0 ml. They are thus most appropriate for products injected subcutaneously or intramuscularly.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Number of Target Complaints and Improving Healthcare Infrastructure



Prefilled syringes are frequently utilized in the therapy of chronic illnesses that allow patients to self-administer medication, such as diabetes, heart problems, and autoimmune diseases. Due to this, the market for prefilled syringes is expanding as a result of the increasing incidence and occurrence of chronic or life conditions around the world. Considering the comfort and safety of using self-injection equipment, there is also a rising demand for it. Better use-controlled drugs like narcotics, lower injection costs by requiring less preparation as well as fever material, simple storage and disposal, eradication of vials overfill for products moved to syringes for direct diluents are motivating patients to opt for prefilled syringes for treatment.



Increasing Advancements in Prefilled Products for Biologic Drugs



The growth of the prefilled syringes market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for biological medications and expanding advances in injectable delivery systems. Top players have taken an interest in biological medications since they focus on disorders for which there are no or few effective treatments. For example, F. in April 2021 U.S.-based Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The prefilled syringe of omalizumab known as Xolair has received FDA approval for its additional biologics application.



Market Restraining Factors

Lack of Prefilled Syringes with Intertwined Safety Characteristics



Prefilled syringes improve patient safety by reducing the risk of accidental needle sticking and dangerous product exposure that may occur while drawing medication from vials. Prefilled syringes' contaminated needles have been linked to blood-borne illnesses like HIV and HCV in similar people. Additionally, due to their difficult and expensive production process, the market presence of half prefilled syringes with interlaced safety elements is a serious problem.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

By Therapeutics

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

By Material

Glass-based

Plastic-based

By Design

Single-chamber

Dual-chamber

Customized

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Medtronic PLC

Nipro Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Vetter Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Application



Chapter 5. Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Therapeutics



Chapter 6. Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Material



Chapter 7. Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Design



Chapter 8. Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h83stj